New pedestrian & bike overpass opens along University Ave. in Madison

MADISON (WKOW) -- A new bike and pedestrian overpass is officially open near UW Health's West Campus area in Madison.
Officials from Madison and the village of Shorewood Hills cut a ribbon on Tuesday to mark the official opening of the overpass.
It runs along University Avenue and goes over University Bay Drive.
John Imes, the Shorewood Hills village president, says this is one of the busiest bike corridors in the city.
"It was really about safety and creating this kind of infrastructure in a way that's good for the village, good for the community, good for recreation, good for transportation and transit," Imes told 27 News.
"Providing this kind of seamless experience for bikers that's really consistent and compatible with the other infrastructure that we have in Madison is something that was really needed on this corridor," Imes said.
Imes said the bike path that utilizes the overpass now goes all the way from UW-Madison to the town of Springfield.