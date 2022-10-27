New plaque designed for "Fighting Bob" La Follette bust at State Capitol

MADISON (WKOW) -- Wisconsin Secretary of State Doug La Follette is raising money to put a plaque below the bust of Robert "Fighting Bob" La Follette in the State Capitol.
"Fighting Bob" is known as a founder of the Progressive movement. He also served as governor of Wisconsin and represented the state in Congress.
Doug La Follette says people should know these facts about "Fighting Bob," but there is nothing to share that information by the politician's bust in the Capitol. That's why La Follette wants to add the new plaque.
La Follette says "Fighting Bob" is one of his heroes.
"I think the fact that he fought for the little person. That was his philosophy," La Follette said at a news conference Thursday.
La Follette says the plaque has been approved by the State Capitol and Executive Residence Board, but the board will not pay for it. La Follette says he agreed to raise the money himself. He says it will cost $2,742.
The La Follettes are related. Doug La Follette says "Fighting Bob" is his first cousin twice removed.