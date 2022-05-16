New poll shows Kleefisch, Michels even in GOP primary for governor

MADISON (WKOW) — A poll released Monday shows a near deadlock among Republican voters in who they favor among the candidates seeking to challenge Gov. Tony Evers this fall.
The poll, commissioned by nonprofit group, Milwaukee Works, found the newest candidate in the field, Tim Michels having the slightest of edges over former Lt. Governor Rebecca Kleefisch.
27 percent of the respondents said if the primary were held now, they were most likely to vote for Michels while 26 percent answered Kleefisch.
Nine percent backed former Marine Kevin Nicholson, who lost the GOP primary for U.S. Senate in 2018. Six percent favored state Rep. Tim Ramthun of Campbellsport, who has continued to push conspiracy theories about previous elections and is still calling for the legislature to take back Wisconsin's 2020 electoral votes, a move the legislature's attorneys said would be illegal.
29 percent said they were still not sure who they would support, highlighting the potential for candidates to gain or lose ground in the 12 weeks between now and the August 9 primary election.
Milwaukee Works is led by criminal defense lawyer Dan Adams, who is a Democrat. The nonprofit commissioned Public Policy Polls to conduct the survey, which polled 675 people who identified themselves as Republicans likely to vote in the coming election. The margin of error was 3.8 percent.
Michels, a co-owner of the state's biggest construction company, has already spent nearly $1 million on TV ads in his first month of campaigning. The blast of messaging has put Michels on voters' radar and caught Kleefisch's attention.
Last week, she wrote in a paid column "Madison snakes and weasels" recruited Michels into the race for governor because those Republican insiders know Kleefisch "can't be controlled."
Republican Party of Wisconsin Executive Director Mark Jefferson said he wasn't concerned about negative campaigning ahead of this weekend's state party convention, saying he expected to see "a lot of elbows" between now and the primary election.
While both Kleefisch and Michels are presenting themselves as anti-establishment, Kleefisch served two terms as lieutenant governor while Michels previous ran as the party's nominee for U.S. Senate in 2004, losing to Russ Feingold.
Michels has also been under scrutiny after conservative publication, Wisconsin Right Now, uncovered property records showing Michels owned multi-million dollar residences in Connecticut and Manhattan while sending his kids to school on the East Coast.
The poll also contained questions on issues such as abortion; the results for those questions were redacted in Monday's release. Adams said that portion of the poll will be made public in the coming days.
The group's polling ahead of the primary contest for Milwaukee mayor accurately predicted the finalists as Mayor Cavalier Johnson led in the January poll followed by former Alderman Bob Donovan, who lost to Johnson in the general election last month.