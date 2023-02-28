New proposal would bring Buc-ee's travel center to DeForest

DEFOREST (WKOW) - The DeForest Planning and Zoning Commission is considering a proposal to build a new travel center.
The proposal comes from Buc-ee's -- a company with a chain of stores and gas stations throughout the southern United States. Right now, the closest location to Wisconsin is in Kentucky. The proposal is to build a Buc-ee's store in Deforest off of I-39/90/94.
The company says DeForest is a great site for a new Buc-ee's store, as it has access to several big cities throughout the Midwest, despite being a smaller community.
"We often end up in communities like DeForest, and we love being here," Buc-ee's real estate director Stan Beard said. "That's kind of the fun part for me, getting to know the smaller communities we rely on."
Beard says he expects a store in DeForest would employ 200 people. The proposal also includes 120 gas pumps and 20 dedicated charging spaces for electric vehicles.