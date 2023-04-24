New recreation center on UW-Madison's campus offers more than just exercise

MADISON (WKOW) -- A new recreation center is open at UW-Madison.
More than 600 people lined up Monday morning to be the first ones in at the Bakke Recreation and Wellbeing Center. It's on Observatory Drive by the Lakeshore dorms.
It has equipment for cardio and lifting, multi-purpose courts, plus spaces focused on wellbeing. Those include rooms for massage therapy and meditation.
"As we know, mental health and physical health are areas that we need to help our students the most," said Aaaron Hobson, the director of recreation and wellbeing at UW. "I hope that they find what they're looking for in terms of their health and wellbeing needs."
He said that they have also designed the center with inclusive spaces in mind.
"I think we also really were intentional with how we can flow in the spaces and how inclusive it is," he said. "One example is our inclusive locker rooms are all people's locker rooms so that everyone can feel a sense of themselves and feel safe in the spaces as well. "
27 News is told it also boasts some amazing views.
"I think my favorite spot so far is probably looking out from our terrace. You look out over the top of the lake." said Hobson. "The building was really designed to keep in mind the indigenous spaces that lie to the north of our building, but also to really have the beautiful views of the lake that are just to the north of the building."
The new center replaces the old Natatorium.