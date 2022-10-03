New Reedsburg Area School District program fights food insecurity 

REEDSBURG (WKOW) -- The Reedsburg Area School District is launching its own program to help out families in the area who may suffer from food insecurity. On Monday, the district opened its new food pantry and food delivery service — The Den.
The Den allows students to grab a free snack on the go between classes or take home food, free of charge.
The school district is partnering with Second Harvest Food Bank and the local Boys & Girls Club to make it happen.
School Social Worker Erica Lehr-Reuber is the one behind the effort, and she's seen the increase in food insecurity first-hand.
"We're hoping that, you know, this will just give them a little break in their grocery bills," Lehr-Reuber said. "Nobody should be going hungry. And so we're just asking that students, the community and staff help remove that stigma."
In addition to the new market opening, Lehr-Rueber and other volunteers are also handing out free groceries to families every Monday and Thursday at a drive-thru outside of the school.
On the first day of service, dozens of cars lined up as soon as the pantry opened. Lehr-Rueber says it's a sign of the level of need in the community.
"We know that there's a need. Clearly what we just experienced, speaks to that. It speaks volumes to that," Lehr-Rueber said.
In just an hour or so, the pantry distributed more than 3,000 pounds of food and had to close early due to high demand.
Student volunteers like Noah Showalter and Jack Eberle said they didn't expect how many people would show up.
"It was really quite a lot more than I was expecting for sure," Showalter said. "There's just a lot out there."
For Eberle, the experience was even more personal.
"I understand why people need to come out here," Eberle said. "My family's had financial troubles, too. So I just want to help out and volunteer and give back."
After a long day's effort, Lehr-Rueber said she was admittedly exhausted, but she says the work is just beginning.
"We look forward to supporting and helping our families and communities a lot more in the ensuing days and weeks and years, hopefully," Lehr-Rueber said.
If you want to make monetary or food donations to The Den Market, you can make donations out to "The School District of Reedsburg" or "The Den Market."