New report sheds light on hours just before man mysteriously disappeared in Grant Co.

GRANT COUNTY (WKOW) -- A new report obtained by 27 News Tuesday sheds light on the final hours leading up to the disappearance of 34-year-old Ronald Henry

Just more than two weeks ago on December 5, Henry was staying at his friend's farmhouse when he suddenly vanished in the early hours of the morning. 

According to the new report, Henry took a bus to Platteville on December 1 to stay at Tyler and James "Jim" Dailey's farmhouse on Condry Road near Lancaster. He was there for work and planned to stay until December 17.

In the report, Deputy David Underwood speaks to Tyler, James and Alicia Bennett, Henry's girlfriend.

James told deputies that Henry had stayed at the farmhouse numerous times since he was a kid, and that he had been staying on their couch the night he went missing. 

Tyler Dailey told deputies that he and Henry watched football all day Sunday and then decided to go to Platteville for drinks that night. 

They came back to the Dailey residence around midnight, which is when Bennett says Henry last contacted her. 

According to the report, Tyler told deputies that the last time he saw Henry was around 3:30 a.m., when he suddenly entered Tyler's room claiming he heard dogs out in the woods "that needed help." 

Tyler, assuming that Henry was drunk, shrugged it off and told him to go back to sleep, as he had work in the morning. 

When Tyler went to work the next morning around 5:30 a.m., he says Henry's belongings were still there and the TV by the couch was still on, so he remained quiet and snuck out so as to not wake Henry up. 

James Dailey says when he woke up around 7:30 a.m., Henry was not there and the door to the residence was left wide open. 

He later noticed a voicemail from Henry, which deputies dated to 12:00 p.m. on December 5. 

In the voicemail, Henry is heard saying "Jim, it's Ronald. Call me back right away." Deputy Underwood notes that Henry sounded "anxious" in the message.

This is the last known communication from Henry. 

The report notes that family members tried to get in touch with Henry repeatedly, but to no avail. His phone shut off just after 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 6. 

Using broadcast ATL/cellphone ping technology, deputies traced Henry's phone to an area around half a mile from the Dailey's farmhouse just before it was disconnected. The exact location of the phone has not been determined and it still has not been recovered. 

Henry's mother, Tonya Makinye, spoke to 27 News about the circumstances behind Henry's disappearance.

"I would never have thought that him going to Platteville was going to be any problem at all," Makinye said. "We just want to find him, whatever it is. We just want to find him."

The Grant County Sheriff's Office urges anyone with any information on Henry's disappearance to contact them at 608-723-2157.

