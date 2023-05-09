New resource center helps Dane County jail residents re-enter society

MADISON (WKOW) - The Paul Rusk Resource Desk opened Tuesday to help Dane County Jail residents re-enter society.
Named for the former county board supervisor who died in October 2020, the re-entry resource desk helps connect clients in need of resources after they're released from the Dane County Jail.
Rusk served as the chair of the county public protection and safety committee from 2006-2018 and was part of the effort to close cells in the aging, isolated jail wing in the Madison City County Building. Rusk also helped address racial inequities in the local criminal justice system.
The desk is in the lobby of the Dane County Public Safety Building and volunteers will staff the desk from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, or as volunteer hours allow.
A variety of resources will be offered, such as hygiene products and clothing, along with information about local food pantries, services for those experiencing housing instability, substance abuse treatment providers, transportation, employment opportunities and other services.
Sheriff Kalvin Barrett said he was excited to announce the desk.
"This is one more example of how the Dane County Sheriff’s Office is bridging the gap for services to our community members," he said. "By ensuring people have access to some of the basic services they need, we will reduce the cycle of incarceration."
Barrett said the information-hub desk opened in March and has already served more than seventy people.
The desk is also available to community members by entering the Public Safety Building lobby.
Sheriff's officials said volunteers staffing the desk are coming from organizations to include the University of Wisconsin, Edgewood College, JustDane, Operation Fresh Start and AmeriCorps.
Anyone interested in donating clothing for the resource desk is asked to contact the Madison Area Jail Ministries.
Potential volunteers are asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office Reentry Coordinator, Sarah Wampole-Maciejeski at wampole-maciejeski@danesheriff.com.