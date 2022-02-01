New round of election bills gives legislature say over money, naming WEC lawyers

MADISON (WKOW) -- Another set of Republican bills changing how Wisconsin administers its elections went into circulation Tuesday.
A bill authored by GOP legislative leaders Assembly Speaker Robin Vos (R-Rochester) and Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu (R-Oostburg) seeks to give the legislature control of any federal money that would go to the Wisconsin Elections Commission (WEC.)
It's similar to a bill Republicans proposed last year that would give the budget-writing Joint Committee on Finance oversight of any federal pandemic relief money.
Under the bill, the finance committee would have the power to review and reject any plan Gov. Tony Evers had for giving federal dollars to the elections commission.
"This bill ensures the people of Wisconsin, through their representatives, can review, amend, or block any efforts by the executive branch of the federal government to interfere with Wisconsin election administration," Vos and LeMahieu wrote in a co-sponsorship memo to the rest of the legislature.
The bill also would change who represents the elections commission as its legal counsel. Currently, all WEC employees are nonpartisan. The bill would give the legislature control over who serves as the commission's lawyers; Republicans would be able to nominate one lawyer while Democrats could name another.
Assembly Minority Leader Rep. Greta Neubauer (D-Racine) dismissed the proposal as an partisan power grab.
"These bills are part of a coordinated, national effort to help Republicans execute their political agenda by inserting partisan staff into our elections’ administration," Neubauer said. "Partisan politicians shouldn’t be rigging the rules of our elections."
GOP bills put into circulation also included a renewed effort to ban clerks from sending out unsolicited absentee ballot applications to anyone who's not indefinitely confined and requires to elections commission to send to the Joint Committee for Review of Administrative Rules (JCRAR) any guidance it issued to clerks. JCRAR could then establish the guidance as a formal rule.
Because of the Republicans' majority in both the Assembly and Senate, it has a majority on both JCRAR and the Joint Finance Committee.