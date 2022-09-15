New roundabout in Columbia County meant to improve safety

COLUMBIA COUNTY (WKOW) -- A new roundabout opened Thursday in Columbia County.
It's where US 51, State Highways 22 and 60 meet.
It was built to improve safety and operations at the intersection.
According to federal highway studies, roundabouts reduce injury crashes by more than 80 percent and significantly reduce deadly crashes.
"They looked at different intersection controls and a roundabout was lifted up as the best alternative at this intersection," Jim Simpson, project manager with DOT said.
During a 5 year period, a similar roundabout had 39 total crashes.
Only two of those were fatal.