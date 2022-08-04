New security upgrades, new foods at the State Fair

WEST ALLIS (WISN) -- A summer staple is back -- the Wisconsin State Fair is officially underway in West Allis.
Lines were long when the gates opened Thursday morning.
If you go to the fair, you'll see some changes in the security. Fair officials say they think the biggest change is the new bag policy. Bags can't be bigger than 9x10x12. Those will be checked at the security checkpoints.
There are also new vehicle barricades. Those are at gates that have truck and pedestrian traffic. They're the same kind of barriers that have been put in place in Waukesha after last year's Christmas parade tragedy.
WISN-TV spoke with Milwaukee County Sheriff Earnell Lucas about the difficulty of managing security in an environment like the fair.
"Well, certainly we've watched the events around the country and even right here at home and certainly have adjusted to that. The inter-agency cooperation with State Fair police, all the municipal agencies, the state and federal level. And I'm confident that we can put on an event for the next 11 days to have everyone come out and enjoy the State Fair," Lucas said.
One of the biggest reasons people visit the fair is for the food. Every year, the fair has a food competition called the Sporkies. One of the top finishers is a bratwurst with a special twist. It's called the Sconnie Slugger.
"They look like little baseball bats. They are cruller-battered fresh cheese curds and bratwurst and topping them in dijionaise and cabbage," said Ashley Turner, the Executive Director of the Miller Lite Sports Bar and Grill
Some of the other top Sporkies finishers that you can try are the peno pretzel popper brat and the brandy old fashioned s'more on a stick.