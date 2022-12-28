New solar facility in rural Rock Co. to give clean energy to 13K homes

FULTON, Wis. (WKOW) -- A rural Rock County community is now harnessing the power of the sun.
Alliant Energy has completed the North Rock Solar Project. According to a press release, the 50-megawatt facility can provide zero-fuel-cost electricity to around 13,000 homes, according to the company.
The project is made up of nearly 120,000 solar panels across 473 acres. Over the course of its life, the facility is expected to bring the town of Fulton and Rock County around $6 million in combined shared revenue payments.
More than 100 operating engineers, carpenters, laborers and electricians from local union halls helped build the development, Alliant Energy reports.
“Smart investments in forward-looking projects, like the North Rock Solar site, demonstrate our ongoing commitment to serve customers and build stronger communities," said David de Leon, Alliant Energy’s Wisconsin president. "By partnering with local communities and leveraging the skilled craftsmanship of in-state union labor, we are building a brighter and healthier energy future for all.”
The project began in August 2021 and was completed ahead of schedule.