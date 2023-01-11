New study finds lead in Middleton drinking water, renews calls for leaded aviation fuel ban

MIDDLETON (WKOW) -- The Town of Middleton and City of Middleton are still in disagreement over the use of leaded aviation fuel at the Middleton Airport, and a new study is adding fuel to the fire.
The newly commissioned study performed by the United States Geological Survey (USGS) found lead isotopes in two Middleton wells of six that were tested.
Town Chairperson Cynthia Richson commissioned the study back in December and is using it as new evidence in her ongoing fight to ban leaded aviation fuel at Morey Field. The only problem is that most aircraft at the airport rely on leaded fuel.
"Every piston engine aircraft can use high octane, unleaded fuel," Richson said. "We could be the third in the country, if Morey Airport would cooperate."
Over the past few months, Richson has commissioned several studies to analyze the lead levels in the area around the airport. She's also installed lead warning signs at a park near the airport.
Her opponents and many members of the flight community have called her research exaggerated and have accused her of fearmongering.
However, Richson has maintained that no level of lead in the atmosphere is safe.
Efforts to ban leaded fuel also caught the attention of the environmental protection group Clean Wisconsin this week. In a release, the group called on the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to step in and begin regulating leaded aviation fuel.
The City of Middleton took a small step toward unleaded fuel alternatives Tuesday — the city's plan commission sent a petition to the common council asking the State for funds for an unleaded fuel tank.
However, City Administrator Bryan Gadow says there isn't really a difference between an unleaded fuel tank and a regular one, and that the request is more about replacing their current fuel tank in the near future rather than turning to an unleaded alternative.
"In terms of the fuel tank, again, there's no specific plans to add a fuel tank at this time," Gadow said. "It's just something that we're putting in the queue if there would ever be a future need."
Richson calls the lack of urgency "alarming" and says more immediate action is needed to protect Middleton citizens.
"They've trivialized it at every opportunity they could," Richson said. "And they just, they don't like change."