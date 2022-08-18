New technology reveals the historic — and bizarre — relics submerged beneath Lake Mendota

MADISON (WKOW) -- For thousands of years, Madison's Yahara Lakes have provided resources, food and a home to the people who have lived and settled nearby. And as time has passed, a lot of that history has been preserved just beneath the lake's surface.
Thanks to modern 3D imaging technology, researchers and divers have been able to reveal the hidden history beneath the lakes to the public for the first time — and the images are astonishing.
It all starts with diver and renowned lake explorer Rick Kreuger. Kreuger spends on average more than a third of his days out on one of the Yahara Lakes, hunting for history.
"You never know what you're gonna find out here," Kreuger said. "Out here, there's just, there's stuff all over the place."
With special equipment, sonar and underwater cameras, Kreuger has found more than 70 shipwrecks, cars and other structures beneath the lake's surface.
"You just start running a search pattern back and forth, back and forth," Krueger said. "When you see something, you mark a waypoint, and then you go see what it is and then just keep going."
Kreuger's findings provide great destinations for divers and fellow explorers like Tamara Thomsen, an underwater archaeologist with the Wisconsin Historical Society.
She's the one that found a 1200-year-old Ho-Chunk dugout canoe last year. Some of her favorite spots to explore include a section of lake floor off of Picnic Point home to several cars, boats and other structures, as well as an underwater cliff near Maple Bluff known as "the Wall."
We joined Thomsen and her team on a dive just 50 yards off of Picnic Point.
"There's a few features that are on the bottom here," Thomsen said. "There's an underwater experiment station — a three man habitat, which has been abandoned."
The "Habitat," as it's frequently referred to by fellow divers, was an underwater research module beneath Lake Mendota and commissioned by UW-Madison in the late 1970s. When it was still in use, the module could house three researchers who would perform experiments and tests on the lake floor.
And that's not all this section of lake is hiding.
"Also down here are two cars, and then also in deeper water we have just a little motorboat, which has been abandoned," Thomsen said. "So it's sort of a little underwater park right here in Lake Mendota."
Between Thomsen and Kreuger, the two have found hundreds of artifacts on the lake floor, which until now, have remained invisible to most people.
But that's changing.
That's because Thomsen and her crew of researchers are able to use new 3D imaging technology to scan some of the lake's underwater features and bring them to life in a virtual reality space.
Zach Whitrock, who's specializing in this underwater modeling, has been able to bring dozens of structures on the lake floor to life.
"I used an underwater propulsion vehicle with a camera mounted on the front of it," Whitrock said. "I just end up going around the shipwreck at different angles and different heights and get a bunch of footage of it. And then the program will take all those individual shots, and create a 3D model of it."
The 3D models allow online users to explore some of the hundreds of artifacts submerged beneath the surface. The models can be explored in standard definition and in virtual reality here.
The models reveal several cars that slipped through the ice before roads were widespread, sunken ships and sailboats and other structures like the Habitat.
The new way of preserving history also provides an excuse for divers like Thomsen and Kreuger to keep looking.
"There's a lot of stuff that is waiting to be found," Kreuger said. "I can go back out every now and then, and find something that would be really an awesome find. Or you may find absolutely nothing. So it's the mystery of it all."