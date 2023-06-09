New traffic restrictions at Capitol Square to ensure safety during big events 

MADISON (WKOW) -- This year, you might have noticed the streets on Capitol Square are closed during the Dane County Farmers' Market. City of Madison officials tell 27 News, it's a new traffic restriction to ensure safety.
Yang Tao is the Senior Traffic Engineer with the city. He said the restriction makes more space for people to safely enjoy all events on the square -- specifically the Dane County Farmers' Market.
"We have observed that attendance for the market has increased exponentially. And, you know, people are eager to enjoy the great community event, after the COVID pandemic. So that's really good to see," Tao said.
Tao said they are happy to see people return to the square, but with that comes concerns they need to address.
"We are estimating about 22,000 people, you know, closer to where we enjoy the market," he said. "Also, vendors have long lines, and sometimes those lines come into the street."
He said people sometimes stand in the street because of how packed the sidewalks are. So, the city wants to make things safer. He also said they have heard these concerns expressed by the public.
"We are taking feedback from the public, from all the different stakeholders, and we'll evaluate as we go," Tao said.
Tao reminds people as they enjoy these awesome events, to also watch out for traffic and obey the rules.