New trial dates set after hung jury in sex assault case against former youth soccer coach

MADISON (WKOW) -- Dane County prosecutors requested to retry the case against a youth soccer coach charged with sexual assault.

Daniel Gildea, 39, is charged with repeated sexual assault of the same child. Prosecutors accuse him of inappropriately touching one of his former players more than a decade ago.

Court records show Gildea's new trial will be held in mid-November 2023. The trial is scheduled to last four days.

After a three-day trial in April, a jury could not reach a unanimous verdict, so Judge Nicholas McNamara declared a mistrial.

During the trial, Gildea's former player testified that the assaults happened during sessions meant to rehabilitate her injured knee.

Gildea took the stand in his own defense, denying the claims against him.