 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR PORTIONS OF CENTRAL AND
SOUTHERN WISCONSIN...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for Ozone which will remain in effect until
11:00 PM CDT tonight. This advisory affects people living in the
following counties: Columbia, Dane, Dodge, Green, Green Lake,
Iowa, Jefferson, Lafayette, Marquette, Rock, Sauk, and Walworth.

Due to favorable meteorological conditions combined with the
presence of aged smoke originating from Canadian wildfires,
enhanced production of surface ozone will cause the air quality
index to reach the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level. People
with lung disease (such as asthma), children, older adults, and
people who are active outdoors (including outdoor workers) should
reduce prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

New trial dates set after hung jury in sex assault case against former youth soccer coach

  • Updated
  • 0
Gildea in court

MADISON (WKOW) -- Dane County prosecutors requested to retry the case against a youth soccer coach charged with sexual assault.

Daniel Gildea, 39, is charged with repeated sexual assault of the same child. Prosecutors accuse him of inappropriately touching one of his former players more than a decade ago. 

Court records show Gildea's new trial will be held in mid-November 2023. The trial is scheduled to last four days. 

After a three-day trial in April, a jury could not reach a unanimous verdict, so Judge Nicholas McNamara declared a mistrial.

During the trial, Gildea's former player testified that the assaults happened during sessions meant to rehabilitate her injured knee. 

Gildea took the stand in his own defense, denying the claims against him. 

Tags

Recommended for you