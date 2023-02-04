New "Uniquely Wisconsin" segment coming to Discover Wisconsin

(WKOW) — A new segment is coming to Discover Wisconsin, called "Uniquely Wisconsin."
It will spotlight the untold stories of Wisconsinites and highlight the community in which they live.
"What's really unique about this is we're going to deep dive into the emotional, heartwarming, humorous and historic stories that really truly make Wisconsin unique," said Angelica Niemann, Miss Wisconsin Volunteer.
Niemann mentioned on Wake Up Wisconsin Weekend Saturday morning that Milwaukee Honor Flights, Warrens Cranberry Festival, Beef A Rama in Minoqua, and a Capitol Building tour in Madison will all be part of the new series.
"I love this state. I think this series is really going to tap into some really unique things about Wisconsin," Niemann said.
The new series will air this month on February 18, 19, 25, and 26.