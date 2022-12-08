New victims come forward in Janesville Navy recruiter child enticement, sexual assault case

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- More victims have come forward after a Janesville Navy recruiter was accused of child enticement and sexual assaults, according to Rock County court records.

A criminal complaint shows that Bryan Bradley-Hubbard is now facing a total of nine charges: six counts of child enticement and three counts of sexual assault of a child by a person who works or volunteers with children.

The amended complaint covers Bradley-Hubbard's actions with two other teens.

On Dec. 10, the complaint states Bradley-Hubbard met a then 17-year-old girl when she was working at a fast food restaurant.

When she began working at a store close to the Navy recruiting office around a month later, the complaint states Bradley-Hubbard would wait outside until she was done working and they'd sometimes sit in his car together.

The complaints states she was still 17 at the time and Bradley-Hubbard was "inappropriate" with her in the car.

On one occasion, the complaint states Bradley-Hubbard forced unwanted contact, saying "he's ready for you." At this point, the complaint states the victim pulled away and got out of the car.

The victim states in the complaint that "this can't be happening [the] week before my birthday." Bradley-Hubbard then "got excited and said, 'you are going to be legal.'" The complaint states he mentioned how much easier it would be when she was 18 and they wouldn't have to "sneak around."

Another victim came into contact with Bradley-Hubbard in spring 2022 when she was 16, according to the complaint. She was "very interested" in joining the Navy, and Bradley-Hubbard suggested she should come to the Navy recruiting office so they could talk about the enrollment forms.

The complaint states the victim agreed to meet him, but she didn't have a ride, so Bradley-Hubbard picked her up from her home and they went to the office.

While they were alone at the office, the complaint states Bradley-Hubbard began inappropriately touching her. The victim pushed his hand away, and he then began to touch her inappropriately again.

The complaint states she said she was uncomfortable and went to leave, and Bradley-Hubbard said, "I won't tell anyone if you don't."

Court records show that the State requested a bond modification at a Wednesday court hearing, which the court denied.

Records show Bradley-Hubbard's bond is set at $50,000 with conditions. Notably, his bail conditions include no intentional contact with any minors.