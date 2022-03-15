New video shows semi-truck's crash into Belleville house as OWI investigation continues

BELLEVILLE (WKOW) - Video obtained by 27 News shows the moments as a semi-truck drove across a center line and off Highway 69 and into a Belleville home, as an OWI investigation into the incident continues.
The video was recorded at the Belleville Police Department close to the impacted home on North Harrison Street.
Anthony Hustad was driving his children to day care just before 6:30 a.m. Feb. 4 when conditions became dangerous.
"All of a sudden, the semi in front of us swerved over to the left," Hustad tells 27 News. "That's when I saw the headlights of the other semi."
"I watched him go...over the hill, through the yards and go through the back of the house," Hustad says.
The police video shows the wayward semi-truck bouncing after it's left the highway and crashing into the home. The truck's driver, Kim Larson of Gratiot, and a woman in the home were injured. Three other family members inside escaped without being hurt. Both Gratiot and the woman are no longer hospitalized. Authorities say the truck's tractor trailer being empty of grain helped mitigate damage, but damage was nonetheless extensive. The family of four remains displaced.
Larson has been cited for inattentive driving and having open intoxicants. But search warrant documents for a sample of his blood filed in Dane County Court show he remains under investigation for the possible felony crime of operating under the influence causing injury.
The search warrant affidavit states Larson told investigators he "must have fallen asleep," as "all he remembers is driving eastbound on HWY 69 into Belleville and then suddenly he was inside the house and people were pulling debris off the cab."
Court records state Larson told investigators he drank nearly a six-pack of Busch Light beer nine hours before the incident.
But the affidavit also says law enforcement found a nearly empty flask in the truck's cab, as well as two, open bottles, as the cab "smelled of intoxicants."
Hustad says he and another bystander ran over to the crash scene and were unable to get inside the home, but did help the injured driver.
"And then I walked the truck driver up to the ambulance," Hustad says. He says the truck driver appeared dazed and did not say anything. "No, not really, no," Hustad says. "He was kind of out of it."
27 News contacted Larson but he declined to talk about the crash. Larson did tell 27 News he had a previous OWI (operating while intoxicated) in 2002.
Department of Transportation rules show an OWI conviction for someone with the CDL license required to drive a semi-truck would receive a one-year, license disqualification, but a three-year disqualification if the truck's cargo in the incident was hazardous materials.
State Patrol officials have said Larson's blood sample is being evaluated at the State Crime Laboratory. They said it could be weeks before results of the lab's analysis are available.