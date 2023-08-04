New Wisconsin law allows school board members to volunteer as school bus drivers

NEW GLARUS, Wis. (WKOW) -- A bill that allows school board members to volunteer as school bus drivers was signed into law Friday by Gov. Tony Evers.
School board members can already hold a number of volunteer positions, such as assistant coach or extracurricular supervisor. 2023 Wisconsin Act 26 adds school bus driver to the list.
“School bus drivers play a critical role in making sure our kids across our state can get to school and back home safely," Evers said. "Unfortunately, we know districts of all sizes across our state are struggling to find drivers to get our kids to school, to their games, and their extracurricular activities."
The Wisconsin School Bus Association reports more than half of bus contractors in the state and country working with a 6-15% shortage in drivers.
Evers said there is still work to do to help school districts find more bus drivers, but he said the law is an important first step.
Board members who volunteers as a bus driver aren't paid and they must receive the proper licensure and a school bus endorsement from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation that authorizes them to operate a school bus. They must also agree to abstain from voting on related issues on the board.