NewBridge hosts their annual Black Tie Bingo after pandemic delays

MADISON (WKOW) -- NewBridge Madison hosted its annual Black Tie Bingo fundraiser Friday, emceed by 27's own Caroline Dade.
NewBridge is a nonprofit that works to help older adults in the Madison area as they age to ensure longer and safer independent lives. They provide services like understanding and getting access to Medicare, serving free lunches to seniors and creating social, educational and exercise classes.
Their annual bingo event was held at the Monona Terrace Community and Convention Center. It raised money to continue to support seniors throughout Madison and Dane County.
Throughout 2021, NewBridge says they've helped 1,151 clients, served 42,705 meals and clocked 9,500 volunteer hours