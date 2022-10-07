NewBridge hosts their annual Black Tie Bingo after pandemic delays

 Skip to main content
...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM CDT
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures in the upper 20s and lower
30s expected. A little milder within a few miles of Lake
Michigan.

* WHERE...Portions of east central, south central and southeast
Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From 1 AM to 8 AM CDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

&&

MADISON (WKOW) -- NewBridge Madison hosted its annual Black Tie Bingo fundraiser Friday, emceed by 27's own Caroline Dade.

NewBridge is a nonprofit that works to help older adults in the Madison area as they age to ensure longer and safer independent lives. They provide services like understanding and getting access to Medicare, serving free lunches to seniors and creating social, educational and exercise classes. 

Their annual bingo event was held at the Monona Terrace Community and Convention Center. It raised money to continue to support seniors throughout Madison and Dane County. 

Throughout 2021, NewBridge says they've helped 1,151 clients, served 42,705 meals and clocked 9,500 volunteer hours