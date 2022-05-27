NewBridge Madison kicking off holiday weekend with PARTY @ THE PARK

MADISON (WKOW) — To kick off Memorial Day weekend, NewBridge Madison is hosting a PARTY @ THE PARK Friday night, an event that is free and open to everyone.
The event is being held from 5:30-8:00 p.m. at Penn Park, located at 2101 Fisher St.
There will be music from KinFolk, a Madison-based band. DJ Ace (Vanessa McDowell), one of Madison’s premier DJs, will open for the band.
The Madison Fire Department will also be at the event to meet and talk with kids, and show them their firetrucks.
Tales by Big T will have free books for school-aged children, and food carts will be available as well.
Limited transportation is available for adults 60+ by calling NewBridge at (608) 512-0000.