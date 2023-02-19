NewBridge Snow Angels clear snow for those who can't

MADISON (WKOW) -- After a couple beautiful days in southern Wisconsin, more snow is in the forecast later this week. But as many people prepare to shovel snow off driveways and sidewalks, that's not an option for everyone.
Jeanette Cass says finding someone to help her care for her yard hasn't always been easy.
"Sometimes I don't know how it's going to get done," Cass said. "So I'd have to make various calls, sometimes my neighbors were coming out. But when I got Dave, Dave is the best."
Cass has a case manager through NewBridge, a resource for older adults working to make aging easier. That's how she found her "snow angel" Dave Olesczuk.
"The shoveling, the physical activity, I knew that was something I could do and it'd be something that I can help somebody with," Olesczuk said.
Olesczuk found out about the NewBridge Snow Angels program watching TV with his mom. He was looking for a way to get more involved in the community, so he filled out the volunteer form and heard back within a day.
"It might have even been the same day," Olesczuk said. "It was fast. Coincidentally, I think within a few days of that was when we got the really cold snow with the 40 below wind chills and all that. So, it came pretty fast."
Cass says, thanks to NewBridge programming like snow angels, she's able to stay in her home of 50 years.
"With the snow shoveling and the lawn mowing and things like that, at some point we'd have to leave, and now I don't. It makes me so happy," Cass said.
While the Snow Angels program was right for Olesczuk, NewBridge has many volunteer opportunities like financial aid, nutrition and in-home chore volunteers.
"Whatever your gifts or skills or wherever your desires are, get out there and see how you can help somebody," Olesczuk said.
"Anybody that can volunteer and help someone like me, we just can't be more thankful," Cass said. "It's just wonderful, it really is."
Click here if you'd like to work with NewBridge or join the Snow Angel team.