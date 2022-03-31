Newly-appointed Rock County Circuit Court judge making history

ROCK COUNTY (WKOW) -- Ashley Morse became the first woman of color to be appointed to the Rock County Circuit Court.
Governor Tony Evers made the announcement last week, placing Morse in the judge's seat.
Morse tells 27 News she has been reflecting on the kind of judge she wants to be.
"Making sure that people that come to my courtroom and when they leave my courtroom, hopefully they feel seen, heard, you know, believe that they've been treated fairly, even if, you know, the decision might not ultimately be one that they like," Morse said.
She said her experience as a public defender gives her a unique perspective.
Morse will take over the position from Judge Daniel Dillon next week.