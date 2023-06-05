Newly expanded terminal opening at Dane County Regional Airport

MADISON (WKOW) — A newly expanded terminal for passengers opens soon at the Dane County Regional Airport.
According to a news release from the airport, crews broke ground in spring 2021 on phase one of an $85 million, multi-year project to update and expand the airport’s terminal.
The new 90,000-square-foot addition to the south terminal adds three gates to the airport and allows for larger planes, more flights, and more passengers.
The first flights out of the new terminal are expected on Tuesday.