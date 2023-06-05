 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY EXTENDED FOR SOUTHERN, EASTERN, AND
CENTRAL WISCONSIN...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has extended the
Air Quality Advisory for PM2.5 which will now remain in effect
until midnight tonight. This advisory affects people living in
the following counties: Columbia, Dane, Dodge, Fond du Lac, Green,
Green Lake, Iowa, Jefferson, Kenosha, Lafayette, Marquette,
Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Rock, Sauk, Sheboygan, Walworth,
Washington, Waukesha.

Smoke originating from wildfires in Quebec, Canada continues
impacting PM2.5 concentrations at the surface across much of the
state. The air quality index is expected to range from the
UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level to the UNHEALTHY level
across the advisory area. In general, the lowest
PM2.5 concentrations are expected to the northwest and southeast,
while the highest concentrations are expected within the corridor
south of a Minneapolis/St Paul, MN to Ironwood, MI line and north
of a Dubuque, IA to Green Bay, WI line. It is recommended that
people with heart or lung disease, older adults, and children
avoid prolonged or heavy exertion, while everyone else should
reduce prolonged or heavy exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Newly expanded terminal opening at Dane County Regional Airport

Passengers at Dane County Regional Airport

File footage of passengers lining up to check into their flight at the Dane County Regional Airport

MADISON (WKOW) — A newly expanded terminal for passengers opens soon at the Dane County Regional Airport. 

According to a news release from the airport, crews broke ground in spring 2021 on phase one of an $85 million, multi-year project to update and expand the airport’s terminal.

The new 90,000-square-foot addition to the south terminal adds three gates to the airport and allows for larger planes, more flights, and more passengers. 

The first flights out of the new terminal are expected on Tuesday.

