Newly proposed bill would give grants to test water in rural areas

MADISON (WKOW) -- A new effort to provide clean drinking water to rural Americans was just introduced in Washington.
Senators Tammy Baldwin and Susan Collins introduced the Healthy Drinking Water Affordability Act last week.
It would provide grants for water testing and treatment directly to individuals and non-profits in rural communities.
The Department of Natural Resources recommends everyone with private wells test their water annually, but understands it can be a barrier for some people.
"For bacteria, arsenic, nitrate, those samples are lesser in value ranging between $20 and maybe $70. For PFAS it can be $300-$400 for one sample," Kyle Burton with the DNR told WBAY.
Sen. Baldwin says she doesn’t want rural Americans to worry about contaminated water coming out of their faucets and is confident this bi-partisan bill can pass Congress.