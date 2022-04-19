Newly-proposed Metro bus routes could isolate some low-income, disabled communities

MADISON (WKOW) -- A newly-proposed plan for Madison's north-south bus routes will make wait times shorter for most Madison residents. However, it's at the expense of some of Madison's current bus routes, which serve mostly low-income and disabled communities.
According to the city's new plan, the number of people with low incomes near frequent all-day service would double, from 32% to 65%.
However, the number of people with any all-day service within a quarter mile is dropping from 91% to 85%, because many routes are being cut to increase other routes' efficiency.
South side resident Renee Reek and her family currently rely heavily on Metro bus route 13, which is one of the routes at risk of being cut.
"The 13 bus is very convenient for us," Reek said. "Because this building houses like mostly disabled and older people."
But under the city's new plan, route 13 and several others nearby will disappear, leaving residents like Reek isolated and more than 1/4 mile from the nearest bus stop.
"I don't think they're really taking into consideration that it's older and disabled people that really can't walk that far to catch a bus," Reek said. "I just, you know, hope that people will help us save the 13 bus route."
The new plan has prompted community leaders like Barbara Bailly to call for change. She's organized a petition with more than 100 signatures from residents on the south side calling for a change to the plan.
"They're being asked to sacrifice their local bus service for [bus rapid transit]," Bailly said. "And that just seemed like an injustice to me."
Steve Maurice is another leader working to bring change. He currently leads the Catholic Multicultural Center that serves many people near the bus routes on the chopping block.
"We're serving homeless, and folks that need that meal to make ends meet," Maurice said. "We have a food pantry, we serve folks from all over. And many of them come to the food pantry using the bus."
There are, however, some proposals for change. One example involves the addition of a Route O, which would serve some of the communities left out of the new plan. The new route would solve some issues, but cause others.
For one, the new Route O would cost $680,000 every year, something that makes the decision a bit more complicated.
"What we don't want to do is to do this grand transit plan that results in an increase of service that's unfunded," Mike Cechvala, designer of the new plan, said. "Because that plan is just never going to get implemented."
Cechvala argues that while the new plan excludes some, the overall efficiency of the system will increase, especially for lower-income communities.
"The priority on the south side was to condense the service and have very high quality of service on Park Street, which is very central to the South Madison area," Cechvala said. "And so we wanted to upgrade that service so that it would be every 15 minutes throughout the day and go more places, including to the UW campus."
For Reek, it's a lot longer walk to Park Street than to her current bus stop on Route 13. She's begging the city to reconsider, but doesn't have much hope.
"I don't feel like we can really do anything about it," Reek said. "I think they're going to change it anyway."
The new plan, if approved, will likely go into effect in 2023.
Madison Metro officials are asking the public for their feedback and are open to changes within reason. You can find a link to their new plan and public survey here.