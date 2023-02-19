Next big winter storm on its way

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
Other than a few chances for snow on Monday, our next big system arrives starting Tuesday night and lasts through Thursday. This next system is going to bring snow, rain, a mix of both as well as ice.
Our first round of snow arrives, potentially, late Monday as a quick Clipper scoots through the Midwest. This will primarily bring the threat for snow to northern parts of Wisconsin but the 27 News coverage area may pick up a dusting to a half an inch overnight into Tuesday morning.
Starting Tuesday night, the big system starts to impact the Midwest... including Wisconsin.
From the Dells north, it looks like the primary form of precipitation will be snow. The highest amounts will be found the farther northwest you live. The snow totals will quickly taper off heading southeast as temperatures remain above freezing and the precipitation will be more of a mix.
The mix will also include the threat for ice. Models suggest that ice accumulations will range from a few hundredths of an inch to a few tenths of an inch.
Rain will be found primarily in northern Illinois south.
This could change so make sure that you're staying with 27 News for the latest. The path won't likely change but we may see a subtle shift which could bring the freezing line slightly north or south.