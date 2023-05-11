NFL releases Green Bay Packers schedule for 2023

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WKOW) -- Before Thursday, the Green Bay Packers knew the teams they were going to play during the 2023 season. Now, they know when and where they will play those opponents.
The National Football League released the team's schedule Thursday night.
The Packers open and close the season against the Chicago Bears. The season opener is September 10 in Chicago. The Bears come to Lambeau Field in Week 18.
Among the highlights of the schedule are a home game against the defending NFL champion Kansas City Chiefs on December 3, a Thanksgiving day game at the Detroit Lions, a Christmas eve matchup at the Carolina Panthers and a New Year's Eve game at the Minnesota Vikings.
The full schedule is below.