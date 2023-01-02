NFL selects Packers' potential playoff-clinching game for Sunday Night Football

GREEN BAY (WKOW) — After defeating the Vikings on Sunday, the Packers are one win away from a playoff berth.
The NFL announced the Packers' huge showdown with the Lions will air in the primetime Sunday night spot.
The Packers and Lions are squaring off at 7:20 p.m. CT at Lambeau Field.
The Week 18 schedule is here! #NFLSeasonFinale pic.twitter.com/h6lLHeQH5k— NFL (@NFL) January 2, 2023
If the Packers win, they clinch a playoff spot. But if they lose, they're out of contention for a spot altogether.
The Lions could also make the playoff with a win in combination with a loss by the Seattle Seahawks. The Seahawks play the Rams at 3:25 p.m. Sunday.
In a news release, the Packers state more information about gameday entertainment and fan activities will be announced soon.