NFL selects Packers' potential playoff-clinching game for Sunday Night Football

Lambeau Field

GREEN BAY (WKOW) — After defeating the Vikings on Sunday, the Packers are one win away from a playoff berth. 

The NFL announced the Packers' huge showdown with the Lions will air in the primetime Sunday night spot. 

The Packers and Lions are squaring off at 7:20 p.m. CT at Lambeau Field. 

If the Packers win, they clinch a playoff spot. But if they lose, they're out of contention for a spot altogether. 

The Lions could also make the playoff with a win in combination with a loss by the Seattle Seahawks. The Seahawks play the Rams at 3:25 p.m. Sunday. 

In a news release, the Packers state more information about gameday entertainment and fan activities will be announced soon. 

