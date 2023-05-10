Nice weather leading up to weekend

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
Mother's Day is right around the corner and the weather in the days leading up to it will be near perfect - 70s and/or 80s along with partly to mostly sunny conditions. Unfortunately, the nice weather does not look to stick around for the weekend including Mother's Day.
Wednesday's temperatures are expected to climb into the 70s and 80s along with mostly sunny conditions. Looking ahead to Thursday, we can expect similar temperatures but clouds will be increasing by the late afternoon and we'll stay mostly cloudy overnight Thursday into Friday.
The rain threat will continue throughout Friday and become more scattered on Saturday. However, the threat for rain returns for Mother's Day with temperatures possibly not getting above 60°F.
Interestingly enough, 54% of the 115 years of Mother's Day weather data says rain, snow or a mix of both fell. In terms of temperatures, the average high for Mother's Day is 66°F.