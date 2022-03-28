Nicholson calls for Evers to remove veterans board chair over child porn charges

MADISON (WKOW) -- A Republican running for governor called on Gov. Tony Evers to remove the chair of the state's veteran affairs board Monday.
Kevin Nicholson wrote a letter addressed to Evers Monday saying the governor should initiate a hearing to remove Schmitt from his role as the District 1 member and Board Chair for the Wisconsin Department of Veterans Affairs.
"Please consider this letter a formal complaint by a resident taxpayer (including the verified charges, attached in the Appendix), requesting that you immediately remove Curtis Schmitt Jr. from the Board of Veterans Affairs," the letter read.
In January, Milwaukee County prosecutors charged Curtis Schmitt Jr. with three felony counts of possessing child pornography. According to the Associated Press, investigators alleged an email account linked to Schmitt uploaded two child pornography photos and one video to Dropbox account. Schmitt pleaded not guilty last month.
Evers's communications director, Britt Cudaback, said Monday the governor's office asked Schmitt to resign immediately after the charges were filed. Cudaback provided a copy of a letter to Schmitt dated January 24, one day after Milwaukee County prosecutors charged Schmitt, who resides in Franklin.
Cudaback said Schmitt's attorneys responded to a follow-up message from the governor's office earlier this month and indicated "there would be follow up soon." However, Cudaback said that follow up never came and Schmitt's representatives have not responded to messages over the past two weeks.
"We have repeatedly sought Mr. Schmitt’s immediate resignation," Cudaback wrote in an email. "To date, Mr. Schmitt has thus far ignored our requests for his resignation and our most recent contacts to Mr. Schmitt via his legal counsel have not been returned."
It is not clear whether Nicholson knew Evers had sought Schmitt's resignation going back to January.
"By not taking proactive steps to remove him at an earlier date, you have dishonored the reputation of the Wisconsin Board of Veterans Affairs and displayed an incomprehensible lack of leadership," Nicholson's letter read.
Schmitt was confirmed by the state Senate, which has a GOP majority. Because of that, Evers would need to initiate a hearing to remove Schmitt for cause. In order to have such a hearing, Evers must receive a complaint from a taxpayer, which Nicholson sought to provide with his letter Monday.
Cudaback did not immediately respond to follow up questions about whether Evers would pursue a hearing to remove Schmitt and whether the governor's office had previously received letters from taxpayers formally seeking Schmitt's removal.