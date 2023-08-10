Night Market brings crowds to Downtown Madison

MADISON (WKOW) – A Night Market brought crowds to Downtown Madison Thursday night.
It was held on State and Gilman Streets and offered over 80 vendors.
Meghan Barthel, co-owner of Ruby Rose Gallery in Cambridge, was one of those vendors.
“We sell gems, minerals, natural home décor, a lot of natural stone in sterling jewelry,” Barthel said.
She said it was a great opportunity to connect with customers and get Ruby Rose Gallery’s name out there.
“This market does well for us. Lots of diverse folks come in to visit our table. So yes, definitely worth our time,” Barthel said.
In addition to the vendors, the Night Market offered live music and food.
It ran from 5:00 to 9:00 p.m.