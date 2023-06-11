Night to Remember celebrates members of the disability community

MADISON (WKOW) – Many made lasting memories at the Monona Terrace Sunday night at the annual Night to Remember.
The promlike experience aims to celebrate kids, teens and adults with disabilities.
It includes everything from a red-carpet walk to a dance to professional pictures.
Melissa Shutwell is the mother of two children with disabilities and the executive director of the event. She says it's crucial because it celebrates a group of people who don’t always feel celebrated.
"This is an opportunity for us to celebrate people for who they are exactly as they're made," she said. "We think that they're incredible individuals, and we want them to know that. We want them to know that every day, but this is a way that we can do that tonight in a really epic way."
Shutwell added seeing the way it causes her children and others to light up ignites a joy that is contagious.
"My son Auggie is seven. He has Down Syndrome, and when he walks the red carpet, he just lights up," she said. "He's on the dance floor right now. He’s just having the time of his life."
Beyond celebrating participants, Shutwell said the event aimed to accommodate them. It offered a silent cheer for those walking down the red carpet who have sensory issues and a sensory room for them to take a break in.
"Some guests, this is a lot for them," Shutwell said. "So, ahead of time, we understand what their sensory sensitivities are and we try to do as much as we can to accommodate that."
Shutwell said the event is made possible by generous volunteers and donations who share her passion for it.
"I love leading it. I love seeing the joy that just comes not only from our guests, but every person that's involved. It's a super fun night," Shutwell said.
Hundreds participated in this year's Night to Remember.