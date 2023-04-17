Nightly road closures happening in Madison

MADISON (WKOW) — Starting the week of April 17th, US 12/18 and the County AB interchange will be closed nightly for pipe installation.
They will be closed from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Eastbound and westbound US 12/18, and southbound I-39/90 ramp to eastbound US 12/18 will be closed. Access to Millpond Road will be via northbound I-39/90 to eastbound US 12/18, Exit 142B. Traffic will be detoured via I-39 and County N.
The closures will also take place on the week of April 24th and will not affect traffic on the weekends.