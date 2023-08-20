Nine shot in Milwaukee mass shooting Saturday night

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WKOW) -- Nine people were shot and injured in a mass shooting in Milwaukee on Saturday night.
The Milwaukee Police Department (MPD) said the shooting took place around 11:45 p.m. in the 1400 block of W. Burnham and sent 9 people to the hospital.
According to the MPD incident report, the victims are 6 males and 3 females, all are expected to survive.
Our affiliate reports police arrested a 22-year-old man and recovered a gun.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360.