Nitty Gritty reopens after fire shut the doors for a month

MADISON (WKOW) -- After shutting its doors for a month, a sea of red once again returned to the Nitty Gritty in downtown Madison.
The Frances Street location hosted Badgers fans for the football team's bowl game against Oklahoma State. The restaurant closed for more than a month after a fire in the back of the building on November 20. The damage is now cleaned up, and the doors are back open.
"When we had people come in here, they were very excited," assistant general manager Josie Zientek said of the reopening. "It was a little slow the first few days with the holidays. But since then, we've had a lot of people come and a lot of big groups. A lot of people just really excited to be here."
The Madison Fire Department says improperly discarded smoking materials led to the fire. The Nitty Gritty staff says many people reached out with well-wishes while they repaired the damage.