No arrests made in arson at Madison anti-abortion group headquarters

MADISON (WKOW) — Local and federal authorities gave the community new insight into the arson at Wisconsin Family Action and where the investigation stands.
Authorities say a passerby was the first person to notice the fire around 6 a.m. Sunday. Responding officers found smoke coming from a ground level window and a Molotov cocktail, which did not break, inside the building.
Wisconsin Family Action is a non-profit organization that supports pro-life measures.
In a press conference Monday afternoon, police chief Shon Barnes said no arrests have been made.
Authorities are still working to understand what liquid was used in the Molotov cocktail. Other pieces of evidence from the scene are now with federal partners for processing, and MPD is awaiting the results. In the meantime, police are searching for digital evidence.
Barnes said there is no evidence that this act was an "inside job."
Anyone with information can contact crime stoppers at 608-266-6014.