No cash bail for suspect in OWI homicide

MADISON (WKOW) -- A Madison man accused of killing someone while driving intoxicated was released from the Dane County Jail on a signature bond despite a recommendation for significant cash bail.
Alex Yeung, 25, declined to answer questions from a 27 News reporter as he left the jail Tuesday on crutches.
A probable cause statement reports Yeung was driving faster than other traffic Wednesday and had an open bottle of wine on his car seat when his Toyota Camry crashed into an 83-year old Madison man's SUV.
The crash happened just past 9 p.m. on West Washington Avenue and South Park Street.
Court records state a medical examiner determined the elderly man died of blunt force injuries from the crash. Records say Yeung had an open fracture of his leg, and he attended court Tuesday in a wheelchair.
The probable cause statement also says Yeung's preliminary breath test result was .086, above Wisconsin's legal limit for drinking and driving.
A Public Safety Assessment Report from a third-party consultant recommended cash bail for Yeung with "maximum conditions of pre-trial release." The report stated Yeung had a prior felony conviction. Online state court records show no felony or misdemeanor convictions for Yeung in Wisconsin.
However, Assistant Dane County District Attorney Rebecca Roenicke said her office needed to wait for results of Yeung's blood test to reveal his alcohol level before any criminal charges would be filed. Roenicke said there's not the suspicion of the presence of drugs in Yeung's system, so test results should come more quickly. That said, she still estimated the results would not be available for at least two weeks.
Court Commissioner Brian Asmus said even with the consultant's recommendation and the case qualifying for voter-approved additional bail, Asmus decided to release Yeung on his signature, given the lack of any criminal charges.
Asmus required Yeung to report to a special court unit when released so he could be more closely monitored. Asmus also barred Yeung from drinking alcohol and said he could not drive while out on bail.
Public records show the crash victim was a 1966 graduate of UW-Madison's Law School. The medical examiner has yet to release his name publicly.