No charges against UW-Madison graduate student after peeping Tom arrest

MADISON (WKOW) -- A spokesperson for the Dane County District Attorney said no charges will be filed against a UW-Madison graduate student after he was arrested for what police officials described as a peeping Tom incident.

DA Ismael Ozanne's spokesperson said charges were declined earlier this month in the case of Ugo Brisolese.

In March, Madison Police officials said Brisolese, 36, was arrested after a UW student reported someone circling her North Bassett Street home and peering into windows just before 4 a.m. Police officials said there was evidence Brisolese may have looked in the windows of other nearby homes as well.

Police officials said Brisolese's arrest was for tentative charges of trespassing and disorderly conduct.

The student told 27 News police officials confirmed Brisolese was at the same downtown bar as she was prior to the incident at her home. She said she did not know him.

The district attorney's spokesperson has made no comment on the decision to decline charging Brisolese.