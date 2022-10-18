No citations for hunting gunfire near Madison park

MADISON (WKOW) -- Authorities say no one was cited after people were hunting near a Madison conservation park, despite lodged complaints.

A 911 call on Oct. 8 described someone spotting a duck hunter in a boat at the shores of Olin-Turville Conservation Park, where hiking trails wind down to the water.

"There's somebody shooting into the lake from the boat right now," the caller told a dispatcher. "It's stopped at the lake, parked at the conservation park."

Sara Gold has lived on the lakeshore for over 20 years and said she's never heard gunfire from the park's boundary.

She also heard the gunfire from the boat, noting that it happened around 7 a.m., a time when it's light out. She said it was "obviously concerning."

"There's going to be people walking their dogs," she said.

Gold said she didn't call 911, though she did file a complaint with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) online.

"I'm not sure it's a police matter, DNR matter, where we can get it remedied," Gold said.

During the 911 call released to 27 News, the dispatcher said the gunfire may have been within the law.

"With them being on the lake, I think they're okay with them being on the lake," the dispatcher says. "If they're not [hunting] on shore."

DNR spokesperson Joanne Haas said the local warden followed-up with the duck hunters.

"He found the hunters and determined there was not a DNR violation," Haas said.

However, a Madison city ordinance does prohibit shooting firearms in a conservation park, but the ordinance's application stops at the lake.

"All the shots were fired from a boat," said Madison Police Spokesperson Officer Ryan Kimberley. He said because all "violating activity" seems to have happened on the lake, it's the county that has jurisdiction.

But again, it seems that no rules were broken.

Dane County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Elise Schaffer said shooting a gun from a water vessel docked at the park doesn't appear to violate anything she knows of.

"There's not a county citation that applies here," Schaffer said.