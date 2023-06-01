 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR SOUTHEASTERN AND SOUTH CENTRAL
WISCONSIN...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for Ozone which will remain in effect until
11:00 PM CDT tonight. This advisory affects people living in the
following counties: Columbia, Dane, Dodge, Fond du Lac, Green
Lake, Jefferson, Kenosha, Marquette, Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine,
Rock, Sauk, Sheboygan, Walworth, Washington, Waukesha.

Due to meteorological conditions conducive to ozone production,
the air quality index is expected to reach the UNHEALTHY FOR
SENSITIVE GROUPS level. People with lung disease (such as
asthma), children, older adults, and people who are active
outdoors (including outdoor workers) should reduce prolonged or
heavy outdoor exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

'No one does dairy quite like us': Gov. Evers calls on Wisconsinites to celebrate Dairy Month

  • Updated
  • 0
COWS

He shared a video message to celebrate the state's rich dairy tradition. You can see the full message on WKOW.com

MADISON (WKOW)  June is a special time of year in Wisconsin because it's Dairy Month.

Dairy is an important part of the state's culture and economy, and it's why Wisconsin is known as America's Dairyland. The state is home to nearly 6,000 dairy farms  more than any other state — and the dairy industry contributes $45.6 billion to the state economy annually, according to the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection.

"As one of the nation’s top producers of dairy and supplier of over a quarter of the country’s cheese, no one does dairy quite like us," Governor Tony Evers said in a video message

Evers also said he's a big fan of Wisconsin cheese and the dairy industry; one of his first jobs was scraping the mold off of cheese in Plymouth, Wisconsin  the Cheese Capitol of the World.

He said that's why he cares so much about supporting the industry by increasing investments in the Dairy Processor Grant Program, supporting farmers through the Wisconsin Farm Support Program and increasing the value of Wisconsin dairy exports.

Evers calls on everyone to grab a dairy product  whether it's cheese curds, custard or milk  and support the dairy industry and "all that makes Wisconsin, Wisconsin."

Tags

Recommended for you