'No one does dairy quite like us': Gov. Evers calls on Wisconsinites to celebrate Dairy Month

MADISON (WKOW) — June is a special time of year in Wisconsin because it's Dairy Month.
Dairy is an important part of the state's culture and economy, and it's why Wisconsin is known as America's Dairyland. The state is home to nearly 6,000 dairy farms — more than any other state — and the dairy industry contributes $45.6 billion to the state economy annually, according to the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection.
"As one of the nation’s top producers of dairy and supplier of over a quarter of the country’s cheese, no one does dairy quite like us," Governor Tony Evers said in a video message.
Evers also said he's a big fan of Wisconsin cheese and the dairy industry; one of his first jobs was scraping the mold off of cheese in Plymouth, Wisconsin — the Cheese Capitol of the World.
He said that's why he cares so much about supporting the industry by increasing investments in the Dairy Processor Grant Program, supporting farmers through the Wisconsin Farm Support Program and increasing the value of Wisconsin dairy exports.
Evers calls on everyone to grab a dairy product — whether it's cheese curds, custard or milk — and support the dairy industry and "all that makes Wisconsin, Wisconsin."