No one hurt, 3 homes damaged in Oregon duplex explosion

OREGON (WKOW) — Emergency crews are on the scene of a home explosion in the village of Oregon.
Dane County Dispatch told 27 News that crews responded to the 800 block of Oregon Parks Avenue. Oregon Fire Chief Glen Linzmeier said they responded after public works employees notified them of an explosion around 8:30 a.m.
Linzmeier confirmed no people or animals were inside the home, which he described as a duplex under construction.
Linzmeier said three homes were damaged in the explosion, and the duplex is a total loss.
“That’s pretty much a total loss, blown up, gone,” Linzmeier said.
One home to the east of the totaled home caught fire. Another home also to the east had physical damage to the outside of the structure.
Officials don't know yet what caused the explosion at the totaled home, though Linzmeier said he believes there was "some gas of some nature."
“We are unsure of what happened with that, that’s why we have Alliant and other partners with us, we’re working through that,” Linzmeier said.
Although the area close to the explosion was evacuated, Linzmeier said the area is safe for the community to return to now.
"So, the good news is, is that again, it's safe for the community. We're letting people back in already on the north side of the street will be opening up the south side," he said.
He understood why the community was shocked at the explosion.
"This is a very peaceful, laid-back, quiet community. This explosion really shook a lot of people, really put a lot of people, you know, at alert, because it's just something that doesn't happen in a village of Oregon and in this peaceful community," Linzmeier said.
There will be a police presence in the neighborhood through the evening.
Neighbors said they felt the explosion miles away.
"I was in bed still and heard and the whole house shook and it felt like a car torpedoed in our home and everyone came out and thought the same thing," neighbor Jim Beninato said. "Everyone in the neighborhood thought their house was hit by something and then we came out and saw that one of the new duplexes was completely leveled and the duplex next to it was on fire."
One home located about a block away caught the sound of the explosion through a doorbell camera.
This is a developing story that will be updated.