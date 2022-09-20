No one hurt after Janesville liaison officer's gun goes off at school

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- A Janesville school liaison officer accidently fired their gun while taking off their backpack inside a school Monday, according to a letter from the School District of Janesville.
Superintendent Mark Holzman said it happened at Edison Middle School.
According to the letter, the officer was removing their backpack when it got caught or hung up with the butt of their service firearm. The gun fired into the floor of their office. No one was hurt in the process.
Holzman said staff at the school immediately reported the incident to the district office, and the officer told their superiors at the Janesville Police Department.
The situation was investigated by JPD.
"They determined that there is no identifiable reason for the unintended discharge which occurred while the handgun was properly secured in the department-issued holster," said the letter to parents.
The gun and holster are being sent to the manufacturer for further examination. The police department will also be talking with the ammunition manufacturer, as well as the holster manufacturer to identify any problem that may have contributed to the discharge.
Despite the incident, the school district says it values the relationship it has with the police department.
"The School District of Janesville takes very seriously the health and safety of everyone in our schools. We benefit from a strong partnership with the local emergency response officials including the Janesville Police Department (JPD) which includes having school liaison officers present in our middle and high schools."
Parents are encouraged to contact the Edison Middle School Principal if they have any questions regarding the incident.
Below is the full letter emailed to parents:
Dear Edison Middle School Families (a continuación en español):
The School District of Janesville takes very seriously the health and safety of everyone in our schools. We benefit from a strong partnership with the local emergency response officials including the Janesville Police Department (JPD) which includes having school liaison officers present in our middle and high schools.
Earlier today at Edison Middle School, while in their personal office, the school liaison officer was removing their backpack, and in that process, a part of the backpack got caught or hung up with the butt of their service firearm, which was properly secured in the holster. At this time, the handgun discharged into the floor of their office. The officer was not injured, nor was anyone else injured.
The main office staff immediately reported this incident to the district office, and the officer reported the matter to their superiors at the JPD.
Janesville Police Department Supervisors reported to Edison to investigate the situation. They determined that there is no identifiable reason for the unintended discharge which occurred while the handgun was properly secured in the department-issued holster. The police department is sending the firearm and holster to the firearm manufacturer (Smith and Wesson) for further examination. The police department will also be following up with the ammunition manufacturer (Winchester), and the holster manufacturer (Safariland) to identify any defect that may have contributed to the unintended discharge.
Again, this was an accidental discharge of their weapon, and no one was injured during this incident.
Please contact Edison Middle School Principal, Ms. Spranger, if you have any questions or concerns.
Regards,
Mark Holzman, Superintendent
School District of Janesville
========================
Estimadas familias de la escuela secundaria Edison:
El Distrito Escolar de Janesville toma muy en serio la salud y la seguridad de todos en nuestras escuelas. Nos beneficiamos de una sólida asociación con los funcionarios locales de respuesta a emergencias, incluido el Departamento de Policía de Janesville (JPD), que incluye la presencia de funcionarios de enlace escolar en nuestras escuelas intermedias y secundarias.
Hoy temprano en la Escuela Intermedia Edison, mientras estaba en su oficina personal, el oficial de enlace de la escuela estaba sacando su mochila, y en ese proceso, una parte de la mochila quedó atrapada o colgada con la culata de su arma de servicio, que estaba debidamente asegurada en la funda En ese momento, la pistola se descargó en el piso de su oficina. El oficial no resultó herido, ni nadie más resultó herido.
El personal de la oficina principal informó de inmediato este incidente a la oficina del distrito y el oficial informó el asunto a sus superiores en el JPD.
Los supervisores del Departamento de Policía de Janesville se reportaron a Edison para investigar la situación. Determinaron que no hay una razón identificable para la descarga involuntaria que ocurrió mientras el arma estaba debidamente asegurada en la funda proporcionada por el departamento. El departamento de policía está enviando el arma de fuego y la funda al fabricante de armas de fuego (Smith and Wesson) para un examen más detenido. El departamento de policía también hará un seguimiento con el fabricante de municiones (Winchester) y el fabricante de fundas (Safariland) para identificar cualquier defecto que pueda haber contribuido a la descarga involuntaria.
Una vez más, se trató de una descarga accidental de su arma y nadie resultó herido durante este incidente.
Comuníquese con la directora de la Escuela Intermedia Edison, Sra. Spranger, si tiene alguna pregunta o inquietud.
Respetuosamente,
Mark Holzman, superintendente
Distrito Escolar de Janesville