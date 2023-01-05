No one hurt in crash between school bus and vehicle near Deerfield

UPDATE (WKOW) -- A spokesperson for the Dane County Sheriff's Office says there were no injuries in a crash between a vehicle and a school bus.
There were also no children on board the bus.
The accident happened in the area of US 12 and Oak Park Road, shortly before 4 p.m. Thursday.
DEERFIELD (WKOW) -- Law enforcement gathered outside Deerfield Thursday evening after a crash between a vehicle and a school bus.
A Dane County dispatch official said a report for the crash between a school bus and a vehicle in the area of US 12 and Oak Park Road came in shortly before 4 p.m.
Dane County Sheriff's Office deputies are on scene, and no injuries have been reported at this time.
27 News is on scene. This story will be updated as more is learned.