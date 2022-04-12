No one hurt in Dane County barn fire

TOWN OF YORK (WKOW) -- No one was hurt when a barn fire broke out Tuesday afternoon in the town of York.
Captain Jerrod Fox with the Columbus Fire Department said his agency was called to the fire on Highway 89 around 1:30 p.m.
By the time the Columbus fire chief got there, the barn was fully engulfed in flames and live power lines were down in the driveway.
"Crews did a great job fighting this fire and working around the live lines, strong wind and long narrow driveway," Fox said in a news release.
Fox said the barn was empty. Two other buildings suffered damage.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.