No one hurt in Sun Prairie shooting

SUN PRAIRIE (WKOW) -- Sun Prairie police are investigating a shooting Wednesday.
Officers responded to Vandenburg Street and Aspen Place around 11:30 p.m.
They say after a disturbance, the suspect fired multiple shots at the victims.
No one was hit or hurt. Three homes in the area were damaged by bullets.
Authorities say the victims and suspect knew each other.
34 year-old Vincent Artis of Marshall was arrested and booked into the Dane County Jail on one count of recklessly endangering safety. Additional charges are expected.
Artis was taken into custody without incident Friday afternoon in Stoughton.
Police say this was a targeted incident and not random.