No one injured, displaced in balcony fire on Madison's east side

MADISON (WKOW) — Madison firefighters quickly put out a balcony fire on the city's east side Monday.
According to an incident report from a Madison Fire Department spokesperson, firefighters responded to Brandie Road, near Commercial Avenue for a fire on the second-story balcony that might be spreading to the first floor.
Authorities found a tarp-like material lining the balcony on fire and put it out, but found no sign the fire was extending into the building. Crews located cigarette butts near the fire, and the occupant reported smoking earlier in the day.
No one was injured or displaced in the fire.