No parole for Beloit man who killed wife

  • Updated
Randall Keller

MADISON (WKOW) — A parole request by a man who killed his wife 28 years ago was denied by Wisconsin's parole commission chair.

Chairperson Christopher Blythe said there's the possibility that Randal Keller, 62, would have a chance to have his request for release on parole considered again in September 2023.

Keller fatally shot his wife, Tina Keller, on Jan. 29, 1994, at their Beloit home. The couple had three young children.

The victim's sister said all three children opposed their father's release on parole. Court records show two of the children received restraining orders against Keller earlier this year as they braced for his possible release.

