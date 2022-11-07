'No real secret:' Campaign veterans discuss where top candidates' are most vulnerable

MADISON (WKOW) -- Candidates in Wisconsin's high-profile races for governor and U.S. Senate made their closing arguments in each corner of the state Monday.
For Democratic strategist Scot Ross and former Republican strategist Brandon Scholz, time has already run out for the candidates to address some of the sharpest criticisms they've faced during this general election campaign.
27 News asked Ross and Scholz, along with UW-Madison political science professor David Canon, to offer their views on where each of the four major candidates were most vulnerable on the eve of Election Day.
Governor's race: Inflation too much to overcome? Are details even necessary?
Scholz said, in a race where voters are consistently listing a 40-year-high inflation rate as their top concern, Democratic Gov. Tony Evers could pay the price as his party is in control in Washington.
"No real secret that inflation is the number one driver of issues of everything," Scholz said. "It is surpassing everything, including crime."
While Evers has proposed a 10% tax cut for single taxpayers making less than $100,000 per year, and married filers earning less than $150,000, Canon said it might be enough to offset what's increasingly looking like a red wave.
The University of Virginia's Center for Politics reclassified the race Monday, moving it from the 'toss up' category to 'leans Republican.'
"It clearly is an issue that always ranks at the top of the list in terms of what voters are worried about in this election," Canon said. "And whether it's fair or not, it's something that will drive voters to the polls."
For Michels, both Canon and Ross said a lack of specifics was the most noticeable flaw in the GOP challenger's campaign.
Michels called for tax cuts, but hasn't specified what the new tax bracket could look like. He's called for the elimination of the Wisconsin Elections Commission, but hasn't said who would replace it, aside from vague mentions of a new body whose membership was based on the state's eight congressional districts.
"Tim Michels might be the least understood candidate in the history of the state of Wisconsin when it comes to actual policy issues," Ross said.
Canon said, with the political winds favoring Republicans ahead of Election Day, offering any new details would only bring Michels more risk without really offering anything positive.
"If you're a candidate who's benefitting from that national trend, yeah, you probably don't need to get specific on things that could drive voters away from you," Canon said. "Just stay general with the platitudes and that might be all that's necessary."
Senate race: comments on Social Security, police funding could have a real impact
Ross said he was confident voters would deliver a surprising message to GOP Sen. Ron Johnson. Polls in recent days have trended toward the incumbent, as both the Marquette Law and Trafalgar polls showed Johnson with a two-point lead.
Ross said he believed polls weren't capturing voters' frustration with Johnson's push to make Social Security a discretionary spending program, allowing Congress to make changes to the program each budget cycle.
"I think voters are gonna be skeptical of what Ron Johnson said for a couple reasons," Ross said. "He has proven to not tell the truth, starting with the fact he said he wasn't going to run for a third term and now he's running for a third term."
Johnson has said he wanted to put all federal spending in the same pot, then cut spending elsewhere to ensure funding remains for Social Security.
Canon said Social Security could be Johnson's biggest soft spot with voters, because, at the end of the day, his position makes the program vulnerable to cuts that are currently impossible.
"We know that once you remove that protected entitlement status, it's gonna make Social Security, like, on the chopping block, along with everything else," Canon said. "And so, to say that you're gonna protect it by putting on the chopping block, just doesn't make sense."
For Democratic challenger Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, both Canon and Scholz said the biggest obstacle would be responding to relentless criticism from Johnson and conservative groups on the issue of crime.
"At one point, when the Johnson campaign, and others who are out there brought that up and elevated that to the number one issue of the campaign, it seemed the Barnes campaign was slow to respond," Scholz said.
At issue for Barnes was whether he's effectively explained past comments in favor of moving funding away from police budgets.
While some of the issues raised, like cash bail, wouldn't even play out at the federal level, Canon said Barnes should've presented a more complete view of what he believes government's role is when it comes to preventing violent crime.
"Law enforcement is a state and local issue, primarily, but it's still a valid issue to bring up at the national level," Canon said. "And what, specifically, would you do in the U.S. Senate to try to make our community safer? And that's something, I think, he has not effectively answered."
Canon, along with the strategists, said the ultimate question was which party's base was more enthusiastic about this election. Among the places to watch for turnout are Democratic strongholds of Dane and Milwaukee counties, increasing conservative rural counties and where voters stand in suburban Milwaukee, as well as Green Bay and the Fox Valley.